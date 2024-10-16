IRGC says 'will not hesitate to support' regional allies

Middle East News
2024-10-16 | 08:15
High views
IRGC says 'will not hesitate to support' regional allies

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday they "will not hesitate to support" regional allies in the conflict against Israel.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will not hesitate to support the Islamic resistance decisively in bravely standing up against this fake regime (Israel)," the Guards said in a statement published by their official Sepah news agency.


AFP

Middle East News

IRGC

Iran

Support

Regional

Allies

