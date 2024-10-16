Israeli military says sirens sounded in southern Israel

2024-10-16 | 14:21
Israeli military says sirens sounded in southern Israel
Israeli military says sirens sounded in southern Israel

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that sirens sounded in Nir Am and Sderot in southern Israel, without giving further details.
 
The Al Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, said shortly after that it fired rockets towards Sderot, Nir Am and areas near Gaza.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Sirens

Nir Am

Sderot

Al Quds Brigades

