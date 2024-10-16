News
Israeli military says sirens sounded in southern Israel
Middle East News
2024-10-16 | 14:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli military says sirens sounded in southern Israel
The Israeli military said on Wednesday that sirens sounded in Nir Am and Sderot in southern Israel, without giving further details.
The Al Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, said shortly after that it fired rockets towards Sderot, Nir Am and areas near Gaza.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Sirens
Nir Am
Sderot
Al Quds Brigades
