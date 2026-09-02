Egypt welcomes Xi as Beijing expands influence in Middle East

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed China's Xi Jinping to Cairo on Wednesday, opening a visit that highlights Cairo's deepening ties with Beijing as regional turmoil prompts U.S. allies to reassess longstanding security relationships.



Xi, making his first visit to Egypt in a decade, was received at a military ceremony at Cairo's Ittihadiya presidential palace, Egyptian state television showed.



The trip comes after months of upheaval in the Middle East amid the U.S. war against Iran, which has shaken regional economies and raised questions among some U.S. partners about their security arrangements.







Reuters