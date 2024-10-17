News
IRGC chief warns to hit Israel 'painfully' if attacks Iranian targets
Middle East News
2024-10-17 | 02:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
IRGC chief warns to hit Israel 'painfully' if attacks Iranian targets
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Hossein Salami warned Thursday of further retaliation against Israel if it attacks Iranian targets, which Israel has vowed to do after Iran's missile attack on Oct 1.
"If you make a mistake and attack our targets, whether in the region or in Iran, we will strike you again painfully," Salami said at the funeral of a Guards general killed in an Israeli strike alongside Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon last month.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps
Iran
Israel
Attack
Next
Saudi plane arrives in Lebanon carrying tons of relief and medical aid
Iranian foreign minister makes rare trip to Egypt
Previous
