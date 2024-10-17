IRGC chief warns to hit Israel 'painfully' if attacks Iranian targets

2024-10-17 | 02:55
IRGC chief warns to hit Israel &#39;painfully&#39; if attacks Iranian targets
IRGC chief warns to hit Israel 'painfully' if attacks Iranian targets

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Hossein Salami warned Thursday of further retaliation against Israel if it attacks Iranian targets, which Israel has vowed to do after Iran's missile attack on Oct 1.

"If you make a mistake and attack our targets, whether in the region or in Iran, we will strike you again painfully," Salami said at the funeral of a Guards general killed in an Israeli strike alongside Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon last month.

AFP

