Israeli media reports explosions in Tiberias, drone infiltration from Lebanon

Israeli Channel 12 reported two explosions in the Tiberias area of northern Israel on Saturday after warning sirens sounded.



Additionally, three drones reportedly infiltrated Israeli airspace from Lebanon, targeting the areas of Nahariyya, Acre, and Haifa Bay. The Israeli military intercepted one of the drones, Channel 12 stated.

Later, a building in the coastal city of Caesarea, located south of Haifa, was reportedly damaged after Israeli forces intercepted a drone, according to Israeli media.