Israeli Army Radio: One dead, 14 injured in rocket strikes from Lebanon on Galilee and Haifa Bay

2024-10-19 | 06:21
Israeli Army Radio: One dead, 14 injured in rocket strikes from Lebanon on Galilee and Haifa Bay
0min
Israeli Army Radio: One dead, 14 injured in rocket strikes from Lebanon on Galilee and Haifa Bay

Israeli Army Radio reported Saturday that a rocket barrage launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel early Friday resulted in one fatality and 14 injuries. 

The rockets targeted the Galilee and Haifa Bay areas, escalating the ongoing cross-border hostilities.

Netanyahu on Lebanon's drone strike hitting his Caesarea residence: We will continue until the end, nothing will deter us
Israeli army says at least 115 projectiles fired from Lebanon on Saturday
