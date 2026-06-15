Lebanon warns displaced against rushing home after US-Iran deal

Lebanon News
15-06-2026 | 04:24
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Lebanon warns displaced against rushing home after US-Iran deal
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Lebanon warns displaced against rushing home after US-Iran deal

Authorities in southern Lebanon warned people displaced by three months of war between Israel and Hezbollah against rushing home on ‌Monday despite a U.S.- Iran deal to end the wider conflict, as Israel said it would not withdraw troops from the south.

Lebanon has suffered the deadliest spillover of the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, with thousands of people killed and some 1.2 million people uprooted by an Israeli offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, which opened fire on Israel in support of Tehran on March 2.

In south Lebanon, where Israeli forces have occupied a self-declared security zone, municipal councils issued statements calling on residents to hold off on returning, the state-run National News Agency reported.



Reuters

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