Jordanian FM visits Damascus for talks with Assad and Syrian counterpart

Middle East News
2024-10-20 | 05:08
Jordanian FM visits Damascus for talks with Assad and Syrian counterpart
Jordanian FM visits Damascus for talks with Assad and Syrian counterpart

The Jordanian news agency "Petra" reported on Sunday that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi arrived in Damascus on an official visit, during which he will meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and hold talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam al-Sabbagh.

Middle East News

Jordan

Foreign Minister

Visit

Syria

Talks

