Jordanian FM and Blinken discuss measures to address regional escalation and humanitarian needs in Gaza and Lebanon

Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi is discussing joint efforts with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to halt the serious escalation in the region.



During their meeting in London, Safadi and Blinken addressed the urgent need to end the Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon.



They emphasized the importance of delivering adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid and implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 fully.



The talks also focused on the critical need to mitigate the dangerous escalation in the West Bank.



They reaffirmed the mutual commitment to strengthening the robust strategic ties between Jordan and the United States across various sectors.