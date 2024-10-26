Hezbollah says fired rockets at north Israel intel base

2024-10-26 | 07:23
Hezbollah says fired rockets at north Israel intel base
Hezbollah says fired rockets at north Israel intel base

Hezbollah on Saturday said it had targeted an intelligence base in northern Israel near the city of Safed with rocket fire.

In a statement, Hezbollah said "a rocket salvo" had targeted the Meishar base, which it called Israel's "intelligence headquarters for the northern region."

AFP
 

