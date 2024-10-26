Iran's army says only radar systems damaged by Israeli strikes

2024-10-26 | 13:14
Iran's army says only radar systems damaged by Israeli strikes

Iran's military said Saturday that only radar systems were damaged in pre-dawn Israeli strikes on Tehran and other provinces.

"Thanks to the timely performance of the country's air defenses, the attacks caused limited damage, and a few radar systems were damaged," the armed forces general staff said in a statement read out on state television.

AFP

