Indian PM Modi to visit Israel February 25-26

24-02-2026 | 07:07



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Israel from February 25 to 26, India's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The visit will be Modi's second to Israel.

Modi's first visit took place in 2017, which was also the first ever by an Indian prime minister to Israel.



Reuters 
 

World News

India

PM

Modi

Visit

Israel

