Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

Middle East News
2024-10-26 | 14:24
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

Hezbollah has released a video urging residents of the settlements mentioned to evacuate immediately.

The video warns, "Your settlements have become a hub for enemy [Israeli] military forces attacking Lebanon, making them legitimate military targets for the air and missile units" of the group. 

The video cites 25 settlements, including Kiryat Shmona, Meron, and Katzrin.

This comes after the Israeli military eased some restrictions for residents in northern Israel late on Saturday following a "situational assessment."
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Hezbollah

Israel

Settlements

Evacuation

