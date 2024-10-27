UN Security Council expected to meet Monday over Israeli strike on Iran, diplomats say

The United Nations Security Council is expected to meet on Monday to discuss Israel's attack on Iran, diplomats said on Sunday.



Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on the Security Council to meet over the attack, and diplomats said the council would likely discuss the situation on Monday.



"Israeli regime's actions constitute a grave threat to international peace and security and further destabilize an already fragile region," Araghchi said in a letter to the 15-member council on Saturday.



