US, Iranian delegations back for resumed nuclear talks in Geneva: AFP

26-02-2026 | 12:29
US, Iranian delegations back for resumed nuclear talks in Geneva: AFP
US, Iranian delegations back for resumed nuclear talks in Geneva: AFP

U.S. and Iranian officials returned Thursday evening to the Geneva location where their high-stakes indirect nuclear talks were due to resume, a diplomatic source told AFP.

AFP journalists saw convoys of cars belonging to U.S. and Iranian diplomatic missions arriving back at the residence of Oman's ambassador before 1700 GMT following a break of several hours after an initial round of discussions on Thursday morning.

AFP

World News

United States

Iran

Geneva

Nuclear

Oman

