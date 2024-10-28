IRGC chief warns Israel of 'bitter consequences' after attack: media

The top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned Israel it would face "bitter consequences" after its attack on Iranian military sites, local media said on Monday.



Guards chief Hossein Salami, quoted by Tasnim news agency, said Israel had "failed to achieve its ominous goals" with its air raids on Saturday, calling it a sign of "miscalculation and helplessness" and warning that "its bitter consequences will be unimaginable" for Israel as it battles Tehran-aligned militants in Gaza and Lebanon.



AFP