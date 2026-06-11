Kuwait reopens airspace after Iranian attacks: Civil aviation body

Middle East News
11-06-2026 | 02:12
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Kuwait reopens airspace after Iranian attacks: Civil aviation body
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Kuwait reopens airspace after Iranian attacks: Civil aviation body

Kuwait reopened its airspace to commercial traffic on Thursday after the latest volley of Iranian attacks caused a brief shutdown, its civil aviation body said.

"Air traffic in Kuwaiti airspace has returned to normal," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

reopens

airspace

after

Iranian

attacks:

Civil

aviation

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