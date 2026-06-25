Oman says 'no transit fees' in any future arrangement on Hormuz

Oman's top diplomat said no transit fees would be imposed in the Strait of Hormuz Thursday after Muscat and Tehran, which border the key waterway, had earlier said they were discussing service "costs."



Badr Albusaidi said "future arrangements regarding the Strait do not entail the imposition of any transit fees," during a meeting of Gulf foreign ministers in the Bahraini capital, Manama, with U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio -- whose administration has repeatedly opposed any fees or tolls.



AFP



