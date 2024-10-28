News
Iraq files complaint to UN over Israeli airspace violation to strike Iran
Middle East News
2024-10-28 | 03:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iraq files complaint to UN over Israeli airspace violation to strike Iran
A spokesperson for the Iraqi government announced that Iraq has filed a complaint with the United Nations regarding Israel's violation of its airspace to strike Iran.
The statement added, "Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has also directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to engage with the American side on this violation, according to the terms of the bilateral Strategic Framework Agreement and the United States' commitment to Iraq's security and sovereignty."
Reuters
Middle East News
Iraq
Iran
Airspace
Complaint
United Nations
IRGC chief warns Israel of 'bitter consequences' after attack: media
Previous
