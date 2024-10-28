The U.N. Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) on Monday condemned the Israeli parliament's approval of a bill banning its activities in Israel and occupied east Jerusalem, calling the move "outrageous."



"It's outrageous that a member state of the United Nations is working to dismantle a U.N. agency which also happens to be the largest responder in the humanitarian operation in Gaza," Juliette Touma, spokeswoman for UNRWA, told AFP.



AFP