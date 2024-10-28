UN Palestinian agency denounces Israel's ban as 'outrageous'

2024-10-28 | 15:54
UN Palestinian agency denounces Israel&#39;s ban as &#39;outrageous&#39;
UN Palestinian agency denounces Israel's ban as 'outrageous'

The U.N. Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) on Monday condemned the Israeli parliament's approval of a bill banning its activities in Israel and occupied east Jerusalem, calling the move "outrageous."

"It's outrageous that a member state of the United Nations is working to dismantle a U.N. agency which also happens to be the largest responder in the humanitarian operation in Gaza," Juliette Touma, spokeswoman for UNRWA, told AFP.

AFP
 

Middle East News

UNRWA

Israel

Gaza

United Nations

