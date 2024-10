Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah arms depots in Al Qusayr, Syria

The Israeli army claimed the launch of airstrikes targeting arms depots and command centers used by the Radwan Force and the Munitions Unit of Hezbollah in the Al Qusayr region of Syria.



Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army spokesperson, stated in a post on his X aacount, "Israeli army fighter jets, directed by military intelligence, have attacked weapons depots and command centers that were utilized by the Radwan Force and the Munitions Unit affiliated with the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Al Qusayr area of Syria."



Adraee stated, "The Munitions Unit in Hezbollah is responsible for storing weaponry within Lebanon and has recently expanded its activities into Syria, specifically within the village of Al Qusayr, close to the Syrian-Lebanese border. By doing so, Hezbollah is establishing a logistical framework for the transfer of weapons from Syria to Lebanon through the border crossings."



He further claimed, "The strikes on the arms depots are part of broader efforts to target the infrastructure of Unit 4400, which is responsible for transferring weapons from Iran through Syria to Lebanon. Over the past month, the Israeli army has also focused on striking various crossings along the Syrian-Lebanese border that Hezbollah uses for weapon transfers."



Adraee concluded, "Hezbollah, supported by the Syrian regime, endangers the safety of Syrian and Lebanese citizens by establishing command centers and forces in civilian areas within these countries."

#عاجل جيش الدفاع هاجم مستودعات أسلحة مقرات قيادة تابعة لقوة الرضوان ووحدة التسلح التابعة لحزب الله في سوريا



🔸قامت طائرات حربية تابعة لسلاح الجو قبل قليل وبالتوجيه من هيئة الاستخبارات العسكرية بمهاجمة مستودعات أسلحة ومقرات قيادة استخدمتها قوة الرضوان ووحدة التسلح التابعة لحزب… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 31, 2024