Iraqi parliament elects Sunni lawmaker al-Mashhadani as speaker: State news agency

Middle East News
2024-10-31 | 16:01
Iraqi parliament elects Sunni lawmaker al-Mashhadani as speaker: State news agency
Iraqi parliament elects Sunni lawmaker al-Mashhadani as speaker: State news agency

Iraq's parliament elected on Thursday Sunni lawmaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani as its speaker, the Iraqi state news agency and lawmakers said, adding that he won by 182 votes.


Middle East News

Iraq

Parliament

Sunni

Lawmaker

Speaker

