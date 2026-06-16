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Security guarantees: Israel blames US 'betrayal' after reports of Iran deal, seeks assurances in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
16-06-2026 | 12:55
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Security guarantees: Israel blames US 'betrayal' after reports of Iran deal, seeks assurances in Lebanon
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Less than 24 hours after reports of a U.S.-Iran agreement expected to be signed in Geneva on Friday, Israel has largely coalesced around a narrative accusing U.S. President Donald Trump of “betrayal” and saying he exploited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to advance American interests.
According to the prevailing assessment within Israel’s security establishment, the outcome has generated deep disappointment across both the Iranian and Lebanese fronts.
Officials and analysts cited in Israeli discussions said that in Iran, Israel failed to achieve even its minimum strategic objectives, while in Lebanon it has been unable to secure what they describe as a decisive victory comparable to its earlier war aims. As a result, they argue, Israel is left without reliable security guarantees.
In parallel, Israeli security institutions are holding a series of intensive meetings to draft a coordinated plan with Washington. The proposal reportedly includes rejecting any Israeli withdrawal from the so-called “yellow line” in South Lebanon, which Israeli defense officials consider strategically significant.
Israel is also seeking U.S. guarantees preventing Hezbollah from returning to areas it currently labels as part of the occupied zone. The emerging framework, according to these discussions, envisions an international mechanism in coordination with Washington to ensure Israel’s security.
Under the plan being discussed, Israel would retain the ability to carry out strikes against Hezbollah operatives and maintain full operational freedom of action, without withdrawing from its current positions in South Lebanon.
Israeli officials are also pushing to preserve unrestricted military maneuverability, framing it as essential to maintaining deterrence along the Lebanese front amid evolving regional dynamics linked to the reported U.S.-Iran understanding.
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