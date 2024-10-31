News
Axios: Iran preparing strike on Israel from Iraqi territory within days
Middle East News
2024-10-31 | 16:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Axios: Iran preparing strike on Israel from Iraqi territory within days
Israeli intelligence suggests Iran is preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days, possibly before the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5, Axios reported on Thursday, citing two unidentified Israeli sources.
The attack is expected to be carried out from Iraq using a large number of drones and ballistic missiles, the Axios report added.
The report said that carrying out the attack through pro-Iran militias in Iraq could be an attempt by Tehran to avoid another Israeli attack against strategic targets in Iran.
On Saturday, Israeli military jets struck missile factories and other sites near Tehran and in western Iran in retaliation for Tehran's Oct. 1 barrage of more than 200 missiles against Israel.
A spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday Tehran would "use all available tools" to respond to the Israeli strikes.
Reuters
Next
Sisi warns US intelligence of regional threat: Urgent ceasefire needed in Lebanon
Israeli police and Shin Bet arrest citizens for alleged espionage for Iran
Previous
