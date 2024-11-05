Iran says French couple imprisoned since 2022 'in good health'

2024-11-05 | 03:34
Iran says French couple imprisoned since 2022 &#39;in good health&#39;
Iran says French couple imprisoned since 2022 'in good health'

Iran said Tuesday that French nationals Cecile Kohler and her partner Jacques Paris, jailed since 2022, are "in good health," denying recent claims of deteriorating conditions.

"The two are... in good health, so any claim regarding their poor condition is denied," Judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir told reporters in Tehran, citing a report from "relevant authorities."

AFP

