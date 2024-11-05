Iraqi pro-Iran groups claim drone attack on south Israel

Middle East News
2024-11-05 | 03:50
High views
Iraqi pro-Iran groups claim drone attack on south Israel
Iraqi pro-Iran groups claim drone attack on south Israel

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq, a coalition of pro-Iran armed groups, claimed responsibility for a drone attack Tuesday against a "vital target" in southern Israel.

The group said its fighters had carried out a "drone attack on a vital target in the south" of Israel, claiming it was the sixth such attack on Tuesday alone. 

The Israeli military said earlier it had intercepted a drone approaching from the east.

AFP

Middle East News

Iraq

Islamic Resistance

Drone

Attack

Israel

