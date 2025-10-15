President Aoun congratulates Lebanon’s women’s mini-football team on world bronze medal

Sports News
15-10-2025
High views
President Aoun congratulates Lebanon’s women’s mini-football team on world bronze medal
President Aoun congratulates Lebanon’s women’s mini-football team on world bronze medal

President Joseph Aoun congratulated Lebanon’s women’s national team in mini-football after they won the bronze medal at the World Championship held in Erbil.

He described the achievement as an honorable accomplishment that raises Lebanon’s name high.

He also praised the team’s determination and commitment to representing the country in the best possible way.

Members of the team presented the president with the federation’s shield as a token of appreciation and gratitude.
 

