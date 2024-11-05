News
Hundreds in Tel Aviv protest Israel defense minister's firing: AFP journalist reports
Middle East News
2024-11-05 | 14:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hundreds in Tel Aviv protest Israel defense minister's firing: AFP journalist reports
Hundreds of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening to protest against the sacking of defense minister Yoav Gallant, an AFP journalist reported.
Chanting slogans against the government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the demonstrators gathered in the commercial hub shortly after Gallant's dismissal was announced.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Tel Aviv
Yoav Gallant
Protests
