Israel airport says operations unaffected after Hezbollah's missile attack: AFP

Israel's Airports Authority said operations at its main airport near Tel Aviv were not affected after Hezbollah claimed it fired missiles at an Israeli military base nearby on Wednesday.



"Ben Gurion airport is open and operating as normal for takeoffs and landings. There were no falls on the runway," the authority's spokeswoman, Liza Dvir, told AFP.



AFP