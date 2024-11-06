Israel airport says operations unaffected after Hezbollah's missile attack: AFP

Middle East News
2024-11-06 | 08:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel airport says operations unaffected after Hezbollah&#39;s missile attack: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel airport says operations unaffected after Hezbollah's missile attack: AFP

Israel's Airports Authority said operations at its main airport near Tel Aviv were not affected after Hezbollah claimed it fired missiles at an Israeli military base nearby on Wednesday.

"Ben Gurion airport is open and operating as normal for takeoffs and landings. There were no falls on the runway," the authority's spokeswoman, Liza Dvir, told AFP.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Airport

Tel Aviv

Hezbollah

Ben Gurion

LBCI Next
Israeli security agency estimates Iran may reconsider attack strategy amid Gallant’s firing and tensions with US
Qatar passes referendum, replaces Shura Council elections with appointments: Interior minister declares
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Hezbollah targets military base near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-22

Complete halt of air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport as military announces emergency measures in Tel Aviv, Israeli media reports

LBCI
Middle East News
05:02

Israel's Ben Gurion Airport halts flights after rocket impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Hezbollah claims drone strike on Israel's Palmachim base near Tel Aviv

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Middle East News
09:35

Israel claims Hezbollah fired about 120 projectiles Wednesday

LBCI
World News
09:09

IAEA chief states might visit Iran in coming days

LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Two Israelis suffer minor injuries in ramming attack north of Ramallah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Two bodies recovered following Israeli airstrike on Maaroub, South Lebanon, NNA reports

LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital

LBCI
World News
01:01

Republicans take control of US Senate: networks

LBCI
World News
02:22

US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More