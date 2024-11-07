Israel signs deal with Boeing to purchase 25 F-15 fighter jets

2024-11-07 | 02:50
Israel signs deal with Boeing to purchase 25 F-15 fighter jets
Israel signs deal with Boeing to purchase 25 F-15 fighter jets

The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday that it has signed a deal to purchase 25 next-generation F-15 fighter jets from Boeing.

The ministry added that the $5.2 billion deal is part of a broader aid package approved earlier this year by the U.S. administration and Congress, which also includes an option to purchase an additional 25 aircraft.

