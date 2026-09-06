German far-right AfD landslide winner in eastern state vote: Exit polls

Germany's far-right AfD won key regional elections Sunday by a landslide with at least 44 percent of the vote in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, said exit polls by two public broadcasters.



The AfD was far ahead of the centre-right CDU of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, which stood at 18.5 percent, but it was too early to say whether the far-right party would win an absolute majority, said public broadcasters ARD and ZDF.



AFP



