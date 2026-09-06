German far-right AfD landslide winner in eastern state vote: Exit polls

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06-09-2026 | 12:32
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German far-right AfD landslide winner in eastern state vote: Exit polls
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German far-right AfD landslide winner in eastern state vote: Exit polls

Germany's far-right AfD won key regional elections Sunday by a landslide with at least 44 percent of the vote in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, said exit polls by two public broadcasters.

The AfD was far ahead of the centre-right CDU of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, which stood at 18.5 percent, but it was too early to say whether the far-right party would win an absolute majority, said public broadcasters ARD and ZDF.

AFP

World News

Germany

AfD

Saxony-Anhalt

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