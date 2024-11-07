UAE delivers aid to Lebanese who fled to Syria

2024-11-07 | 10:02
UAE delivers aid to Lebanese who fled to Syria
UAE delivers aid to Lebanese who fled to Syria

An Emirati aid plane arrived at Damascus International Airport, delivering a new assistance shipment for those from Lebanon. 

The shipment included 6.9 tons of humanitarian supplies and healthcare and personal care items. 

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent received the aid, which will be distributed to arrivals from Lebanon in coordination with the Emirates Red Crescent and the High Relief Committee.

