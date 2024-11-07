Houthi leader says Trump will ‘fail’ to end Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Middle East News
2024-11-07 | 11:28
High views
Houthi leader says Trump will ‘fail’ to end Israeli-Palestinian conflict
0min
Houthi leader says Trump will ‘fail’ to end Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The leader of Yemen’s Houthis criticized Donald Trump for supporting Israel on Thursday, saying the U.S. president-elect would fail to end the Middle East conflict in his second term.

Abdul Malik al-Houthi, whose group is aligned with Iran, said that a series of normalization deals between Arab countries and Israel brokered by Trump’s administration during his first term did not help bring the conflict closer to an end.

“Trump failed in the project of... ‘the deal of the century’ despite all his arrogance, haughtiness, recklessness and tyranny, and he will fail this time as well,” Houthi said in his weekly speech.


AFP

Israeli army claims over 110 Hezbollah and Hamas targets struck in Lebanon and Gaza
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
