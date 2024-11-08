UKMTO says armed boat approached ship off Yemen

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Friday that a small boat carrying armed individuals approached a ship on Thursday.



According to the UKMTO, the incident was part of a broader event in which the ship observed between nine and 15 small boats in the area, approximately 53 nautical miles southwest of Aden, Yemen.



The authority confirmed that all crew members on board are safe and that the ship continued its journey to the next port.



Reuters