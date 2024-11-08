Israel's PM orders Mossad to prepare plan to prevent unrest at sporting events

2024-11-08 | 10:04
0min
Israel's PM orders Mossad to prepare plan to prevent unrest at sporting events

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday he had ordered the Mossad spy agency to draw up a plan to prevent unrest at events abroad following violence after a football match in Amsterdam.

"I have instructed the head of the Mossad (David Barnea) and other officials to prepare our courses of action, our alert system, and our organization for a new situation," Netanyahu said in a video statement during a meeting at the foreign ministry to oversee the evacuation of Israelis from Amsterdam.

AFP
 

