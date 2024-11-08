Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday he had ordered the Mossad spy agency to draw up a plan to prevent unrest at events abroad following violence after a football match in Amsterdam.



"I have instructed the head of the Mossad (David Barnea) and other officials to prepare our courses of action, our alert system, and our organization for a new situation," Netanyahu said in a video statement during a meeting at the foreign ministry to oversee the evacuation of Israelis from Amsterdam.



