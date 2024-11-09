Iran warns of risk of 'expansion of war' beyond Middle East

2024-11-09 | 04:51
Iran warns of risk of 'expansion of war' beyond Middle East
0min
Iran warns of risk of 'expansion of war' beyond Middle East

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday warned that the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, where Israel is battling Iran-backed groups, could spill over beyond the Middle East.
 
"The world should know that in case of the expansion of war, its harmful effects will not be limited only to the West Asia region; insecurity and instability can spread to other regions, even far away," Araghchi said in a speech aired on state TV.
 
