Netanyahu takes responsibility for pager explosions in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority reported Sunday that during a government meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assumed responsibility for recent attacks involving pager devices in Lebanon.



Netanyahu reportedly acknowledged disregarding warnings that Washington would oppose the operation.



"The pager explosions operation and the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah were carried out despite the opposition of senior officials in the security institution," Netanyahu stated.



Israel's prime minister further revealed that ministers opposed decisions he supported, such as the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah and the entry into Rafah in Gaza.