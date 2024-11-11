Jordan's King Abdullah II stressed the urgent need for an immediate cessation of hostilities to prevent the region from being pushed into a broader conflict that could have far-reaching consequences for all.



In a statement at the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh on Monday, the King called for "swift action to stop this aggression," emphasizing that words alone are insufficient. "We need concrete positions to end the suffering and protect our people in Gaza," he said.



King Abdullah also urged the international community to take a decisive stance to prevent the crisis in Gaza from worsening.



He highlighted the importance of immediate steps to stop the violence and appealed to Arab nations to participate in a humanitarian bridge to deliver aid to Gaza.



"The international community must take a firm position to avoid further escalation," he stressed.