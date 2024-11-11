At the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi strongly condemned what he described as a systematic campaign of violence against Gaza, reaffirming Egypt's steadfast opposition to any plans to undermine the Palestinian cause.



"We denounce the organized killing campaign targeting Gaza, and we will stand against all schemes attempting to eliminate the Palestinian issue," El-Sisi stated.



President El-Sisi emphasized Egypt's unwavering commitment to aiding Lebanon and the Lebanese Army, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon in line with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



He underscored that achieving lasting peace and security in the region hinges on establishing an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.