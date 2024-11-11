Syrian President and Saudi Crown Prince discuss Israeli aggression across the region

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the significance of the Arab-Islamic summit held Monday, especially in light of the dangerous escalation of Israeli aggression across the region.



Both leaders emphasized the importance of implementing the summit's outcomes.



The talks highlighted the centrality of the Palestinian cause and the risks associated with any further expansion of aggression against other regional nations.



Discussions also covered bilateral relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia and explored ways to strengthen ties that serve their mutual interests.