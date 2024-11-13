US State Department considers sanctioning Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir

Middle East News
2024-11-13 | 00:30
High views
US State Department considers sanctioning Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir
US State Department considers sanctioning Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the U.S. State Department is reportedly reviewing the possibility of imposing sanctions on Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. 
 
In response, minister Ben-Gvir stated: "The faithful have no fear."

