Israeli attack targets Syria's Homs countryside, Syrian state media says
Middle East News
2024-11-13 | 11:55
Israeli attack targets Syria's Homs countryside, Syrian state media says
An Israeli attack targeted the area of Qusayr in the southern countryside of Homs province in central Syria, Syria's state media said on Wednesday.
Israel says it has been carrying out strikes to reduce the transfer of weapons from Iran through Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, which it said had spread to the town of Al-Qusayr, near the Syrian-Lebanese border.
Syrian media said that air defenses intercepted "hostile" targets over the Homs countryside.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the militant group Hamas on Israel.
Reuters
Israel
Syria
Homs
Hamas
Iran
Hezbollah
Lebanon
