Israel claims to hit Hezbollah’s smuggling routes in latest strike on Syrian-Lebanese border

The Israeli army claimed late on Wednesday to have attacked routes used by Hezbollah to transport weapons from Syria to Lebanon.



"Earlier today, Israeli warplanes, directed by military intelligence, targeted Syrian regime transport routes along the Syrian-Lebanese border that were used to transfer weapons to Hezbollah," Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said.



"Over recent months, the Israeli army has conducted numerous airstrikes to reduce attempts to transfer weapons from Iran to Hezbollah in Lebanon via Syria," he added in a post on X.



"The targeting of these routes serves as another blow to the capabilities of Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, responsible for smuggling weapons used in terror plots against Israeli forces and Israel’s Home Front. Unit 4400 is known to handle the transfer of combat gear from Iran through Syria to Lebanon," Adraee added.



"Hezbollah, with support from the Syrian regime, utilizes civilian infrastructure to facilitate these operations. The Israeli military will continue efforts to prevent Hezbollah from arming itself with weapons that endanger Israeli citizens," the spokesperson concluded.