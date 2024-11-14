News
UN nuclear chief Grossi meets Iranian FM
Middle East News
2024-11-14 | 01:25
UN nuclear chief Grossi meets Iranian FM
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday, according to state media.
"Rafael Grossi... who arrived in Tehran last night at the head of a delegation to negotiate with the country's top nuclear and political officials, met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi," IRNA state news agency reported.
AFP
Middle East News
nuclear
chief
Grossi
meets
Iranian
