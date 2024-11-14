US wants 'behavioral change' by Iran after president's nuclear pledges

2024-11-14 | 14:37
US wants &#39;behavioral change&#39; by Iran after president&#39;s nuclear pledges
0min
US wants 'behavioral change' by Iran after president's nuclear pledges

The United States said Thursday it wanted action rather than words by Iran on its nuclear program, after President Masoud Pezeshkian promised to resolve doubts ahead of Donald Trump's return to the White House.

"Ultimately, what we want to see from Iran is actual behavioral change and action, not just signs of something or indications of something," said State Department spokesman Vedant Patel, part of the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden.


