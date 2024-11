The Israeli Army Radio reported Saturday an incident involving the deployment of flares near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea.



Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the event.



Video footage showed two flares lighting up the night sky over Caesarea, raising concerns about a security breach.



This incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region, adding to concerns about the escalation of violence between Israel and Hezbollah.

فيديو يوثق القنبلتين المضيئتين في سماء قيسارية pic.twitter.com/yeTy90EP06 — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) November 16, 2024