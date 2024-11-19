Abbas Araghchi highlights joint commitment to strengthening Iran-Syria relations

Middle East News
2024-11-19 | 07:45
High views
Abbas Araghchi highlights joint commitment to strengthening Iran-Syria relations
2min
Abbas Araghchi highlights joint commitment to strengthening Iran-Syria relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed his country's support for Syria against Israeli threats, according to Russia Today. 

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran following his meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam al-Sabbagh, Araghchi emphasized the mutual desire to expand bilateral relations.  

He thanked Syria for its solidarity with Lebanon and Gaza, despite its internal challenges, stating, "We will stand by Syria against Israeli threats."  

Araghchi condemned the "theft of Syrian resources by the United States" and welcomed the "improving relations between Syria and Arab states." 

On Syrian-Turkish ties, he noted, "Iran supports improved relations between Turkey and Syria, provided there is respect for Syrian territorial sovereignty."  

For his part, Syrian Foreign Minister highlighted discussions on regional developments and Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon, which he described as "brutal crimes."  

"Our views were aligned on the necessity of holding Israel accountable," he said, adding, "We support the resistance and stress the need to end Israeli occupation of Arab territories."  

Al-Sabbagh also discussed combating terrorism and criticized some countries for supporting terrorist groups, expressing gratitude to Iran for its ongoing support for Syria.

Middle East News

Iran

Syria

Relation

Foreign Ministers

Meeting

