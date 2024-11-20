News
Iran cautions European powers against submitting IAEA resolution against Tehran
Middle East News
2024-11-20 | 00:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran cautions European powers against submitting IAEA resolution against Tehran
A resolution against Iran pushed for by three European powers at the U.N. nuclear watchdog board of governors meeting will "complicate matters," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his French counterpart, the foreign ministry said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Abbas Araghchi
IAEA
Rocket fragments damage building in western Galilee: Israel's Channel 14 says
US seeks full Resolution 1701 implementation amid Lebanon ceasefire developments
Related Articles
Recommended For You
Our visitors readings
Videos
Most read
