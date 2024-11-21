Israel rescuers say man killed after rocket fire from Lebanon

Middle East News
2024-11-21 | 06:18
High views
0min
Israel rescuers say man killed after rocket fire from Lebanon

Israeli first responders said a man was killed on Thursday after rocket fire from Lebanon hit the northern Galilee region.

"Emergency medical technicians and paramedics have reported a 30-year-old male with no signs of life and have declared him deceased," the Magen David Adom emergency medical service said.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Rocket

Lebanon

ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant over Gaza war crimes and Hamas leader
68 pro-Iran fighters killed in Israel strikes on Syria's Palmyra
