Israel says to end 'administrative detention' for West Bank settlers

Israeli authorities will stop holding Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank under administrative detention, or incarceration without trial, the defense ministry announced Friday.



The practice, used against Palestinians and Israelis who may be deemed security threats, "is inappropriate" for Israel to employ against settlers who "face severe Palestinian terror threats and unjustified international sanctions", said Defense Minister Israel Katz in a statement, adding that prosecution or "other preventive measures" would be used to deal with criminal acts in the West Bank.

AFP